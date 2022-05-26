464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$147.09. 464304 (AGU.TO) shares last traded at C$144.58, with a volume of 4,587,250 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$144.58.
464304 (AGU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AGU)
Featured Stories
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for 464304 (AGU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 464304 (AGU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.