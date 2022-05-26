483,720 Shares in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 483,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,512,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.74% of Guess’ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GES. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Guess’ by 4,938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $17,031,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $12,661,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Guess’ stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.91. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Guess”s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Guess’ declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

