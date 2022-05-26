48,924 Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Bought by Fifth Lane Capital LP

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in Forum Merger IV by 4.3% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 566,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Forum Merger IV by 63.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the third quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

FMIV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 6,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,464. Forum Merger IV Co. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

