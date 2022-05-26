$49.91 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) will announce sales of $49.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $52.97 million. Open Lending reported sales of $61.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $221.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.35 million to $233.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $271.07 million, with estimates ranging from $256.85 million to $278.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,307 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $3,603,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 1,097,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,866. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

