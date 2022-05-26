522 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $504.78 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $498.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.95.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.