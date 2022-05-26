$525.94 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will report $525.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $518.52 million and the highest is $533.00 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $425.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOCS traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 437,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

About Focus Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.