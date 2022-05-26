$54.63 Million in Sales Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) to report sales of $54.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. AvePoint posted sales of $45.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $240.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $241.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $304.93 million, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $316.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million.

AVPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.49.

NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $5.53. 6,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in AvePoint by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

