$55.03 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will report $55.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Impinj reported sales of $47.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $229.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.05 million to $233.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $283.33 million, with estimates ranging from $278.09 million to $286.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $55,302.79. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,050 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. 210,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,940. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.40.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

