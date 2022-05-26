59,009 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,848,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 15.8% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.24.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $7.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,041,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,572,336. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

