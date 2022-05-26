$6.38 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $8.75 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $15.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $26.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 110.16% and a negative net margin of 177.06%.

MTEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.01. 402,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,738. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,192,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,563.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 323,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.