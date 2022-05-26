61,300 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 61,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. Intel makes up approximately 2.5% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,765,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,998,242. Intel Co. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

