62,506 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000. Activision Blizzard comprises 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after buying an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,035,000 after buying an additional 1,319,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,116,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,586,000 after buying an additional 701,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,101,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,220,000 after buying an additional 710,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 134,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,239. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

