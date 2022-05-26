$65.07 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $65.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $54.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $258.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.22 million to $288.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $362.80 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $394.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 738,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,081. The firm has a market cap of $272.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.