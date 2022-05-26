$7.67 EPS Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) will post $7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.96. Humana reported earnings of $6.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $24.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $25.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $27.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.38.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 100.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 21.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 332,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 58,909 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $9.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $453.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,538. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $472.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

