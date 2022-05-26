750,000 Shares in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU) Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,012,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 51,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,776. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRECU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.