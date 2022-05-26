$8.85 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.78 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.70 billion to $36.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.80 billion to $37.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $148.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.16. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.