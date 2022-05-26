802,692 Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 802,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 2,647.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 6,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 984,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 315,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $5.05 on Thursday. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
About MultiPlan (Get Rating)
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MultiPlan (MPLN)
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.