8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $63,749.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,833 shares of company stock worth $371,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

