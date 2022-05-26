908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $417.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $45.09.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $399,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,109,000 after acquiring an additional 867,014 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 727,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 555,162 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after acquiring an additional 486,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 242,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

