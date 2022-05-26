910 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 298,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in ModivCare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 268,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

MODV traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.37. 136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,687. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average is $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $211.94.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

