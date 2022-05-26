$95.53 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) to post sales of $95.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.60 million to $96.00 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $80.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $384.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.70 million to $389.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $411.47 million, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBNC. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. 89,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,835. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,938 shares of company stock worth $186,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

