$972.09 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will report sales of $972.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $927.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Sally Beauty posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. 2,103,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,093 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,547,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 189,583 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

