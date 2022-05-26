$983.50 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to report $983.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $998.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $969.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $899.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

NYSE AYI traded up $5.36 on Monday, hitting $174.10. 897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,412. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $158.47 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.97 and a 200-day moving average of $191.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,732,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.