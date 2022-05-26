$99.41 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) to announce $99.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.01 million and the highest is $102.80 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $104.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $429.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.40 million to $429.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $460.13 million, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $461.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after buying an additional 920,868 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 219,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 88,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after buying an additional 469,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $736,000.

IRWD stock remained flat at $$11.07 during midday trading on Friday. 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,325. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

