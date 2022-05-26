AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3,779.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,533 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $151.96. 5,042,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,817,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.25. The company has a market cap of $268.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 568,184 shares of company stock valued at $86,426,621. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.