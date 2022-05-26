abrdn’s (ABDN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABDN. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.41) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.57) price target on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 235.63 ($2.96).

abrdn stock opened at GBX 189.85 ($2.39) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.13. abrdn has a 1-year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.78). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($100,163.58). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 9,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,582.52 ($25,899.74). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 100,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,792.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

