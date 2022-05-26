ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) EVP Sells $174,515.00 in Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) EVP Lynda L. Glass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $174,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,793 shares in the company, valued at $279,001.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. ACNB Co. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $36.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 84,709 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

