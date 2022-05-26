Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 100.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.