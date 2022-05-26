Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) SVP Sells $75,327.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $218,000. Farley Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% during the third quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 44,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after buying an additional 578,513 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

