Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.30-$13.85 EPS.

AAP traded up $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.31. 1,477,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,471. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $172.86 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.09.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

