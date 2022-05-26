Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEIS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $72.22 and a 52-week high of $114.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 93,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.