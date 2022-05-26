Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) traded up 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.09. 221,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,495,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Get Affirm alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,406,768.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 59.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Affirm by 25.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.