African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Down 69.8% in May

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGAC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,420,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

AGAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,327. African Gold Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

