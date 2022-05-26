Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

