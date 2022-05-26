Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.86-4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67-6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on A. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.62.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.17. 60,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,605. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

