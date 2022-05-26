Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Up 3%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $55.35. 184,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,337,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

