Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 155.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

NYSE:ADC opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,276,000 after purchasing an additional 361,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 39.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after purchasing an additional 311,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after buying an additional 379,544 shares during the period.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

