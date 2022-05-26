Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.70 ($0.24). Approximately 1,199,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,740,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.90 ($0.24).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75.

Get Agronomics alerts:

About Agronomics (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.