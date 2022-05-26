AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.63

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.63 and last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 101568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.91.

BOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.08.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$482.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$313.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.6500002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.