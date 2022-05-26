Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $822.70 million-$853.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $815.19 million.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.19. The company had a trading volume of 418,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,464. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.67.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock worth $1,396,434. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

