Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 15,000 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

