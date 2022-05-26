Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,858 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $136.44 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

