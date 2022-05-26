Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.87 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,112,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after buying an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $178.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.68. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,963 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

