Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,500,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,886 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,555 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at $9,920,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 in the last 90 days. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.59.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

