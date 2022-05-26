Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $3.34 Million in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,935.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 343,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 326,614 shares during the last quarter.

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $817,285.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,145,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $261,953.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064 in the last 90 days.

JAMF opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

