Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 501.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $98,569,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HE stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

