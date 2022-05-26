Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $243.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,350.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.19.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.