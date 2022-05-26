Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 160,014 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,014 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Rackspace Technology worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

