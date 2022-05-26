Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 17,588 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.43.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $154.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.02. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

