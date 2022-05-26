Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 32,737 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,737 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.75, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

